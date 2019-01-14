WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will make several stops throughout the state after giving the state of the state speech Tuesday in the capitol in Lincoln.
Ricketts is slated to appear at the 1 p.m. Thursday ribbon cutting for a rural workforce housing project in Wakefield, at 401 Maple St.
Over the week, Ricketts will be making stops in Grand Island, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Kearney, Valentine, Norfolk and Fremont.
Ricketts was re-elected as governor in November. He has just begun serving his second, and final, four-year term, given the term limits law in Nebraska.