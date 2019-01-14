Try 1 month for 99¢
Ricketts plans to maintain focus on jobs, taxes in 2nd term

In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Gov. Pete Ricketts laughs during an interview in his office in Lincoln, Neb.. Ricketts is preparing to start his second and final term in office next week with a focus on jobs, lowering taxes and promoting Nebraska domestically and abroad.

 Nati Harnik

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will make several stops throughout the state after giving the state of the state speech Tuesday in the capitol in Lincoln.

Ricketts is slated to appear at the 1 p.m. Thursday ribbon cutting for a rural workforce housing project in Wakefield, at 401 Maple St.

Over the week, Ricketts will be making stops in Grand Island, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Kearney, Valentine, Norfolk and Fremont.

Ricketts was re-elected as governor in November. He has just begun serving his second, and final, four-year term, given the term limits law in Nebraska.

