Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweaked his new policy requiring news outlets to apply for access to his press conferences, but media groups are still questioning the rules.
Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage defended the credentialing system.
“We believe that it is a fair process for all involved,” Gage said in a letter announcing the new application last week.
Media of Nebraska, which represents the state's newspapers and broadcast outlets, said the new form is an improvement over the original one released a month ago, but the group still has reservations about some of the questions, such as one asking if a journalist also writes editorials.
Randy Essex, who is executive editor of The Omaha World-Herald and vice president of Media of Nebraska, said the group “will monitor implementation of this process with great interest and watchfulness that the office makes its decisions consistent with First Amendment principles.”
The Washington D.C.-based Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press questioned whether the credential policy really has much to do with the “security reasons” and concerns about “operational limits” that Ricketts says prompted the policy.
The new credential system was created after the governor's office was criticized for excluding a reporter from an Omaha-based news website from press conferences. The nonprofit outlet, NOISE, was founded three years ago to cover Omaha’s minority communities with community-based journalism, and it has published straightforward news stories about topics such as the Nebraska Legislature and a civil rights lawsuit filed against the city of Omaha.
That decision was criticized by the state's two largest newspapers, the World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star, in a joint editorial they published that called the move an affront to free-press rights and a political move by the conservative Republican governor.
At the time, Gage said that NOISE was excluded because the news outlet was an “advocacy organization funded by liberal donors.”
Since the new policy was announced, Ricketts hasn’t held any events that would have required the new credentials.
The new application form changed some of the original questions, and the governor’s office is no longer requiring a notarized letter from a manager. The form also now acknowledges that online news outlets can apply.
Gage also said that if an organization is denied access, the reason will be spelled out.
The founder of NOISE, Dawaune Lamont Hayes, said his reporters will apply for access, but he’s not confident they will be approved.
“You’ve already said you don’t like us,” he said. “Just let us in. We’re just here to report. The fact that we have to fill out a piece of paper that’s still subject to your decision-making is disheartening.”
Gage said that NOISE’s application will be considered once it applies.
