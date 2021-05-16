Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweaked his new policy requiring news outlets to apply for access to his press conferences, but media groups are still questioning the rules.

Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage defended the credentialing system.

“We believe that it is a fair process for all involved,” Gage said in a letter announcing the new application last week.

Media of Nebraska, which represents the state's newspapers and broadcast outlets, said the new form is an improvement over the original one released a month ago, but the group still has reservations about some of the questions, such as one asking if a journalist also writes editorials.

Randy Essex, who is executive editor of The Omaha World-Herald and vice president of Media of Nebraska, said the group “will monitor implementation of this process with great interest and watchfulness that the office makes its decisions consistent with First Amendment principles.”