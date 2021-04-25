Grand Island business offers twisting tracks for mini-racers

While the engineering component takes care of one element of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning, art can come into play, too, with participants encouraged to personalize their cars on the outside. Flashes of greens, blacks, reds and blues streaked down and around the twisted track on the Hobby Town track last Saturday.

Clark, Lacost and the rest of the local Tamiya family are a welcoming bunch. Lacost said if someone comes to race night without a car but would still like to give Tamiya Mini 4WD racing a try, she’s happy to oblige.

“I let some of the kiddos that didn’t have any try them out,” she said.

On a typical race night up to 50 cars compete on Hobby Town’s track, which is switched up for every race to create new challenges for participants.

“We have a lot of kids, which is nice to see,” Clark said.

Young, old or in-between, he said when it comes to Tamiya race night the more, the merrier.

“Come over, sign up and have some fun sometime,” Clark said.

Hobby Town’s next Tamiya Mini 4WD race night is slated for 6-8 p.m. May 1 at the 201 Wilmar Ave. store location in Grand Island. There is a $1 fee per car to race, but spectators are also welcome.

