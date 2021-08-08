Grand Island clinic opens breast milk collection site

“Some women do have an overabundance of milk, and this is an easy way for them to donate and give back to another mother,” Deida said. “It’s the most generous gift that you can give to another mother to help care for their baby.”

The Mothers’ Milk Bank Donation and Outreach Center was launched with a reception last week.

In the United States, one out of 10 babies is born prematurely every year, and others struggle with serious illness.

According to CHI Health St. Francis, the nutrients in breast milk are critical to protecting against infections and intestinal complications common with premature birth. Unfortunately, some mothers are unable to produce the quantity of breast milk needed at crucial times in an infant’s life.

The CHI Health Mother’s Milk Depot, as it’s called, works with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Arvada, Colo. Milk donated in Grand Island is sent to that facility.

Donated milk will be stored in a freezer in Kennedy’s office “until we have enough to ship for a donation,” she said.