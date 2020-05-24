Grand Island leaders note tourism challenge due to virus

The urgency of such decisions weighs greatly on the community’s leaders.

“The challenge with some of these invites is that their decisions need to be made now. If it’s a national show, they need to make decisions now for July,” Johnson said. “We really have to listen carefully, be thoughtful in our considerations and be agile if needed.”

Inspiring renewed tourism to Grand Island begins with building confidence in the city.

“Yes, we’ve been hit hard by the virus and that has been obviously in the news and we do hear it from groups and events that had things scheduled here. The virus continues to steal things off of our calendars, and that’s difficult,” Mellema said. “The reality is, life in Grand Island isn’t much different than any other community as long as you use the protocols. They’re the same here as they are anywhere.”

He added, “There’s a lot of good things happening here, and that will continue to be the case.”

That confidence must be felt among the community itself, as well.