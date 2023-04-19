The redevelopment of Conestoga Mall has now spawned two lawsuits.

Last week, the owners of JoAnn sued Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns Conestoga Mall, seeking to remain where it is for the duration of its lease. Now Woodsonia has sued the owners of the AMC Classic Grand Island 7, seeking to take over the theater property.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Hall County Court against American Multi-Cinema Inc., in care of Corporate Creations Network of Omaha. American Multi-Cinema is also known as AMC.

Woodsonia served an eviction notice on the theater earlier this month, but AMC has declined to vacate the space.

The suit maintains that on March 15, the local Community Redevelopment Authority adopted a resolution allowing it to exercise eminent domain powers if Woodsonia and AMC could not work out an agreement for the theater to vacate the mall.

A trial on the action for possession is scheduled in Hall County Court at 2 p.m. April 27.

