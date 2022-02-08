 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man dies after falling into baler at work

Hall County authorities say a Grand Island man died when he fell into a baler at work

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man has died from his injuries he suffered when he fell into a baler machine a work, Hall County authorities said.

Sheriff’s Captain T.J. Arends said deputies were called to Mid-America Disposal Monday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they found a man seriously injured after he fell into a baler machine and became stuck, KSNB reported.

He died at CHI Health St. Francis.

The man's name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

