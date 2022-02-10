 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man killed after falling into baler identified

Authorities have identified a Grand Island man who died when he fell into a baler at work

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Grand Island man who died when he fell into a baler at work.

Gavin Schwartz, 20, died in the agriculture accident, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders were called Monday afternoon to Mid-Nebraska Disposal about three miles west of Grand Island, and arriving deputies found Schwartz seriously injured. Investigators say he had fallen into a baler machine and had become stuck.

He died later at a Grand Island hospital. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.

