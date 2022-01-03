Grand Island man killed in New Year's Day crash near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man died in a New Year’s Day crash near Kearney, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday on a rural road just east of Kearney, the patrol said. Investigators believe the car driven by Jake Gillespie, 22, of Grand Island, left the road and rolled several times, throwing Gillespie from the car. Gillespie was found dead at the scene.

The patrol said the crash likely happened before snow and ice covered the region’s roadways. The crash remains under investigation.

