 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Grand Island man killed in New Year's Day crash near Kearney

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Grand Island man died in a New Year's Day crash just east of Kearney

  • 0

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man died in a New Year’s Day crash near Kearney, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday on a rural road just east of Kearney, the patrol said. Investigators believe the car driven by Jake Gillespie, 22, of Grand Island, left the road and rolled several times, throwing Gillespie from the car. Gillespie was found dead at the scene.

The patrol said the crash likely happened before snow and ice covered the region’s roadways. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The dots in this photo are not distant galaxies and stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News