Grand Island man pleads not guilty in stepfather's death
AP

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of his stepfather.

Cody Clark, 27, was charged in the February death of Donald Carlin at a home in rural Hall County.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors said Clark got involved in an argument between his mother and Carlin and shot the older man in the head, KOLN reported.

Clark’s bond was set at $750,000. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled next month in Hall County District Court.

