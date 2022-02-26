Grand Island man restores 1957 jeep owned by veteran

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — It had been years since Jack Pusel laid eyes on the jeep he grew up with – a 1957 jeep originally owned by Dale E. Kelly: a U.S. Marine veteran who had served in World War II and had driven Gen. George S. Patton around a number of times.

“After he died they were going through his records,” Pusel said. “They found some stuff that Patton had written and also found he never told me that he had a Purple Heart.”

They fished together – a lot. Pusel looked up to him. Kelly was so close to Pusel, himself a veteran, that he called Kelly “uncle.”

Several wars and a few generations later, Pusel wanted the jeep for his own. It would be neat to restore it, he thought.

“I told my aunt what I wanted to do with it. I had to buy it from her,” Pusel told The Grand Island Independent.

Pusel, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, wanted the jeep to serve as a way to honor his father, nine uncles and eight cousins who served in the military, including the Purple Heart-bestowed “uncle” who originally had the jeep.

To be sure, the jeep had seen some rough miles, rumbling through orchards and doing good, hard work. It was likely a little worse for wear, but Pusel was not prepared for what he saw that day in 2009.

“It was in terrible shape,” Pusel remembered, shaking his head. “The windshield was all busted out. There wasn’t a straight piece of metal on it.”

The kicker, Pusel said, “My aunt’s son was stripping it out, selling it for parts for drug money.”

Despite its condition, Pusel wanted the jeep. It didn’t go easily, he said. “In order to get it loaded my buddy and I used his pickup and his trailer. We took the hood off and I had to stand there and pour gasoline in the carburetor to get it started, then stand there as he drove it up onto the trailer, pouring gas into the carburetor to get it up on the trailer.”

Pusel said he wasn’t a “body person,” but knew his way around a vehicle, having been a retired fleet mechanic. “I got home and I just started. I started restoring every bit of it myself to take all the dents out. I put the new bumper on the front and so I could put flags in it… just did everything – restored it all, totally.”

That included engine work (so much that Pusel is unsure how many miles it has been driven) and putting in a new radiator. Back in the day, the jeep had a hand-cranked windshield wiper, so Pusel put in a more modern mechanical one on the driver’s side.

He converted the jeep’s electrical system from six volts to 12. “I wanted to put a CD player in; they didn’t have CD players during the war,” Pusel said, chuckling. “When I’m in parades I play patriotic music.”

There are subtle differences, like the spare tire placement, Pusel explained. “The full military ones will have the tire in the back.”

In service vehicles, there would have been a spot reserved for a firearm near the windshield, Pusel said. “Of course, this is a ’57 and the older old Jeeps were a lot different.”

There have been a lot of parades – and trophies, too.

Pusel’s “Shore Patrol” jeep is now a shiny, creamy gray with subtle white military stars, topped with a genuine military tarp he found in California. The vintage vehicle has a World War II siren, given to him by his American Legion commander in Washington state, a POW/MIA flag and, of course, an American flag.

Pusel incorporates Old Glory into most – if not all – of his and the jeep’s appearances. The jeep draws onlookers – even Saturday in the otherwise empty front parking lot of Grand Island’s Veterans Park, it drew attention.

An older man, wearing a veteran’s cap, stopped to inquire about decals. Pusel and the man chatted, the man leaving with fresh U.S. flags for his grandchildren. Another admirer, much younger, checked out the vintage jeep, the child leaving with a fistful of American flags for himself and his siblings, waving thanks to the veteran dressed in Navy Blues.

“They call me the ‘flag person’ up in Washington because I give out so many flags every year,” Pusel said, motioning to the back of his jeep, which contains flags of different sizes for different ages.

It’s a far cry from the orchards of Washington state, and perhaps even farther than when hippie daisy decals were stuck to it. Today, the restored ’57 jeep moves for a different reason, albeit while getting about six miles to the gallon.

There are many more miles, many more gallons to go as the revived ’57 jeep has gone from rust to glory in parking lots and parades.

