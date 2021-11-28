Grand Island moves ahead with girls wrestling program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — What was once a cubicle farm is now fodder for a freshly flourishing high school athletic opportunity adopted by Grand Island Senior High: Girls wrestling.

Cubicles are pushed to the side of a portion of the Grand Island Public School Islander Annex’s first floor to make room for the newly formed team’s mats.

The Islander Annex was once the Principal Financial building, which the district acquired in December. The former office building at 3025 College St., sold after Principal Financial Group decided to make its Grand Island positions permanently remote, has two floors and more than 100,000 square feet.

Despite the unusual practice site, senior team member Sage McCallum said it isn’t about the location.

“It doesn’t matter where we are. We’re going work just as hard,” said McCallum, who is thankful for what they have. “I’m glad we have the space. We even have little cubicles.”

The Grand Island Independent reports the cubicles have become individual locker areas for the girls in a way, each representing the individuals who make up the cohesive team.

Girls wrestling head coach Jeff Evans said the space has worked out well.

“This facility here, I think this is going to be where we want to be for a while. It’s more and more difficult to find space within GISH, so this really works out well.”

Mats have been ordered, Evans said, but distribution and supply chain issues have held them up. There are things the team does have, he said.

“It took a lot of time to be able to do all the groundwork things that it takes to build a program. The singlets are in, I just got the headgear today, warm-ups — they probably won’t have those for the first meet. We have a team T-shirt.”

Most importantly, however, McCallum said the team has energy. “I’ve done high school sports for four years and there’s no atmosphere like this. And it’s been absolutely incredible.”

Evans said the girls have a uniquely strong desire to compete.

“Some of these girls have wrestled at the middle school level, the majority, though, have not. Most of the girls come from other sports. They come from softball or soccer, cross country, we have one from golf. These girls know what it’s like to be around programs, they’ve had family members who have been involved with wrestling, I think it’s something they always wanted to have or wanted to do. It’s really their team, and I want to facilitate in every way possible to make this thing work to the degree that they want to work. But, ultimately, it’s their buy-in that makes this thing happen.”

The atmosphere is one of pride, the girls blazing a trail for future years.

Anyia Roberts, a freshman who club wrestled at Walnut Middle School with teammate Allisen Edwards, said the prospect of being the source of many GISH firsts is exciting. “We’re going to have the first ever record of pins and takedowns — the first records of all of that.”This team is among other high school girls wrestling teams in Nebraska that will be bringing about their respective schools’ “firsts.” Sanctioned by Nebraska School Activities Association only recently, dozens of school districts have made the move to join the burgeoning athletic activity.

Immediately, Evans, who has years of experience coaching in California, knew it was an activity that GISH needed. “All I knew is that if girls wrestling was going to start here, in Nebraska, we wanted to be on the front end of that.”

He has a vision for the Principal practice space. “We’re making it work as much as we can. In the future, I’ll have pictures up of all the girls who have placed at state. Everyone who’s sponsored or contributed to our program will have banners up. It will be kind of like a UFC fighting club gym. I want that feel.”

Cindy Wells, GISH activities director, said Evans’s enthusiasm was contagious. “When he knew that girls wrestling was sanctioned, he came right into me and said, ‘Cindy, I’m really interested in this.’ He has done so much of the late work of what we need. I’m so proud that Coach Evans says, girls, this is your program. We’re going to start a tradition.

“Enthusiasm doesn’t create space, though. That’s the deal that when you add more programs, which is wonderful as activities director, I get excited about that. Because when you add programs, then you get kids involved. And then kids have the connection. When you add more programs, you eventually run out of spaces, because when our buildings are built, at the time, you’re only thinking of the programs that you have.”

That’s when the Islander Annex entered the picture.

“We were just trying to find a place that would really fit for the girls. My assistant athletic director, Chris Ladwig, had a meeting over at the (Islander) Annex, and he said, ‘Have we ever thought about the annex building because it’s not being used except for GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) right now?’”

Why not, Wells thought.

They contacted Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent, and Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds. Things got into motion, Wells said.

“We started putting our heads together and, and met over there and thought now how can we make this work? Some Central Office people and senior high administrators and, of course, our wrestling coaches, got together and said, you know what, if this is available right now, because it’s not being used, except for GEAR UP, we would love to have the opportunity so the girls could have their own wrestling area for practice. And the district made it happen.”

The GISH Girls Wrestling Team likely won’t be housed in the Islander Annex in perpetuity, however, Wells said. “I know the district will someday have plans for that building. I don’t know what they are, but hopefully we can take advantage of that space until they decide really what they’re going to do with the building.”

It’s a fitting place for a new program, cubicles and all, Evans said.

“I think it’s a fresh start for this building. Maybe something that this building never had thought it would see. To be able to start a program with the great history, we have Grand Island Senior High, all the different athletic programs that we’ve had over the years … It has to be special. It has to be unique. I think this fits.”

