AP

Grand Island police ID man found dead at apartment complex

Police in Grand Island have identified a man who was found dead earlier this week with a stab wound at an area apartment complex

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island have identified a man who was found dead earlier this week with a stab wound at an area apartment complex.

The victim was Abdullahi Farah, 30, of Grand Island, police said in a news release Thursday. Police said an autopsy has been completed, but officials were still awaiting the results.

Police earlier said that officers were sent to the complex around 6 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured person. Arriving officers found Farah dead from an apparent puncture wound.

Investigators are still working to identify any suspects, but police don’t believe anyone is “randomly targeting victims at this time," according to the latest release.

