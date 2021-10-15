 Skip to main content
AP

Grand Island police: Motorcyclist killed in US Hwy 30 crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A 52-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck, police in Grand Island said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and a Grand Island city street, police said.

Investigators said the truck was eastbound on the highway and turning left when the motorcycle hit the truck’s front fender, throwing the motorcyclist who was declared dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Police say the speed of the motorcycle appears to have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

