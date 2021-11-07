Grand Island scout builds gaga pit for elementary school

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Jayden Quandt has given a nice gift to his alma mater, 1-R Elementary School.

For his Eagle Scout project, Quandt added a gaga ball pit to the school’s playground for current and future students to enjoy.

Quandt put at least 60 hours into the project, which is now largely completed. Quandt, his fellow scouts and a few parents did most of the work on a recent Saturday morning.

Now a junior at Northwest, Quandt attended 1-R from kindergarten through the eighth grade. His two siblings, Kamdyn and Kylah, are now seventh-graders at the school.

In deciding on his Eagle project, Quandt told The Grand Island Independent that he wanted to do something for 1-R. He thinks the gaga ball pit will “be something fun for the kids to do.”

The pit is an eight-sided structure in which players throw a ball at each other. If a player gets hit in the leg, they must leave the game.

Like pickleball, the game is growing fast. A number of gaga pits have been built around the area in recent years, some as part of Eagle Scout projects.

Quandt first became familiar with the game at Scout camp.

Quandt, 17, is the son of Brian and Sarah Quandt. They live north of Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

He is a member of Troop 14, which is based at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

On Oct. 9, Quandt and his crew got ready for the concrete work, putting up the forms and putting down a layer of sand. A week after that, the concrete was poured.

Although gaga players try to evade a thrown ball, there’s no dodging the fact that Quandt got a lot of support. He raised more than $2,000 and received key assistance from six area businesses.

He received a $1,200 grant from Southern Public Power. Farm Credit Services of America, where his mother works, provided a matching grant.

Ramos Brothers Excavating and Grading donated the sand. Mead Lumber helped with the wood. D.J. Vance, who works at Bigzby’s Concrete, donated his labor and expertise. Vance’s son, Ryker, and nephew, Paxton, helped prep the site for concrete.

The project also received support from Consolidated Concrete and Construction Rental. Quandt thanked the businesses that helped with supplies, tools, materials and funds.

A gaga pit can be expensive. The brackets alone cost $950.

On Saturday, Quandt was helped by his brother and five other Scouts — Owen and Tristan Bjerke, Connor Banzhaf, Kalib Stromer and Dylan Logue.

The adults who pitched in Saturday, in addition to Brian Quandt, were Scoutmaster Scott Bjerke and Jon Stromer, another Scout parent.

The project taught Quandt leadership skills and the importance of preparation.

The hardest part of the job was bolting the gaga pit to the concrete. That work still isn’t quite done. Although the game was demonstrated for an Independent photographer Tuesday, the pit has not yet been made available to the students. That might come later this week.

1-R Principal Steve Retzlaff said it’s nice to see such a project put together by a 1-R graduate and a young man whose family has been part of the school.

Retzlaff is “just really pleased with him and who he is as an individual.”

The playground addition shows a lot of character, which is the key to being an Eagle Scout. Retzlaff, who earned the Eagle rank himself, said it’s been nice to see Quandt make the time and commitment to the school.

Retzlaff knows that St. Libory School has a gaga ball pit “and they love it.”

1-R is going to have to set some rules and regulations regarding use of the gaga pit because so many students are going to want to use it.

Using the gaga pit will be another opportunity to help kids learn how to socialize, play together and treat each other with respect, Retzlaff said.

So it will be a great addition to the playground “and another teaching tool for kids, too,” he said.

