Grand Island skaters need not worry about this ice melting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Ice skating at Stuhr Museum? Is the moat frozen over?

No, the Grand Island museum now has its own ice skating rink, called the Glaciarium.

The 40- by 60-foot outdoor rink, which opened Dec. 23, will become an annual winter fixture at the museum.

Plans call for the rink to close at the end of March and reopen next winter. It is on the southwest side of the museum grounds, near the rural church.

Skaters were taking advantage of the rink on Dec. 29, when about 20 people were on the ice at one time.

Even though it’s a rink, the skaters were not skating on real ice, according to The Grand Island Independent.

Karen Buettner, the museum’s director of marketing and communications, says the ice is synthetic.

“It’s a plastic that’s made to be used year-round,” she said.

Skaters’ blades dig into a cutting-edge surface. The pieces of a special plastic are snapped together like a puzzle, she said.

A press release says the experience combines “old-fashioned winter fun with the latest in recreational technology.”

Maintenance people can spray down the rink with a power washer. A broom can also be used on it.

“The plastic just has small shavings — kind of like when you’re skating on ice, you get those little ice shavings. And every so often we go out and sweep it off and get ready for the next group of skaters,” Buettner said.

The synthetic surface requires less maintenance than real ice, Buettner said.

Theoretically, the rink could be used year-round. But it wouldn’t be practical to entertain skaters in June or July. The heat and the sunlight would “degrade the surface quicker,” she said.

A museum that includes a blacksmith shop, a Pawnee earth lodge and a log cabin settlement now offers ice skating.

Why did Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer add the rink?

“We’ve wanted to increase the things happening during the winter months,” Buettner said. “Just because Railroad Town isn’t open doesn’t mean that Stuhr Museum isn’t open.”

People from different backgrounds can twirl around the ice. It’s not something you have to be good at to enjoy. “So it gave us something new to remind people that we’re here,” she said.

Glaciarium means “a skating rink with a floor of artificial ice.”

Down the road, Stuhr may build a roof over the rink. But it would continue to be an outdoor structure under the canopy.

Skates are available for rent. The company that provided the surface delivered a package that included skates, a skate sharpener and the decorative fence that surrounds the rink.

The rink will have expanded hours during school breaks. But with the end of the week just past, it is now open just on weekends.

Groups of up to 30 can use the rink by appointment. The Stuhr welcomes schools, churches, businesses and other organizations. Group rates are available.

For Stuhr Museum members, the cost to skate at the ice rink is $8 per person. That figure includes skate rental.

Non-members pay $12 per person. Again, skate rental is included in the fee.

To skate, non-members must pay daily Stuhr admission during the regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That admission charge gives people access to the entire museum campus as well as the skating rink.

No daily admission fee is charged during evening skate hours (after 5 p.m.)

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Grand Island Independent.

