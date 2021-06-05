Grand Island skating rink damaged by snow won't reopen

The building’s roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Feb. 8.

“The roof over the entire roller skating floor collapsed,” he said. As part of the collapse, “the other walls were still standing but compromised because of the roof.”

The decision to close was difficult.

“Absolutely. It’s been a family business for 50-plus years. My grandpa took over that rink in 1969. It’s a staple of the community,” he said.

Skate Island, which is at 2310 N. Webb Road, opened in 1966.

After the roof collapse, supporters of the rink started an online fund to pay for Skate Island repairs.

There was “a push by the community” to have it reopen, Anderson said, “but it just wasn’t realistic for us to do it.”

Salvaging the building wasn’t going to work. “So it was going to be a knock down, rebuild-type deal,” said Ryan Anderson, who works for Union Pacific in Denver.

Skate Island’s main attraction is the maple floor, which is 175 feet long and 75 feet wide.

The floor has a rotunda design, which means the wood is curved in the turns. Steve Anderson calls it the Cadillac of skating surfaces.

The roof collapsed onto the majority of the wooden surface, “so it’s inaccessible. There is a small portion we have access to that we are hoping to salvage,” Ryan Anderson said.

