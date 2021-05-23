Grand Island veteran crafts leaves of love and happiness

Armed with wood glue, a drill and plastic wood, he does the work in the basement of his home on North Lafayette Street.

Harrie gets emotional when he talks about the interactions he’s had with recipients.

In 2018, when Lee Greenwood performed at the Heartland Events Center, Harrie presented the singer with a leaf after the concert. In addition to his name, the base of the leaf indicated that Greenwood was in the Navy. After receiving the gift, Greenwood called Harrie back over and said, “Don’t you ever stop doing that.”

Harrie made a special piece for the Honor Guard at the United Veterans Club. In honor of a 21-gun salute, he outfitted the piece with 21 leaves and one flag.

Harrie is a proud veteran himself.

As a student at Chapman High School, he was in the National Guard for two and a half years.

Later, he served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1959.

Harrie’s career took him from George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif. — “the hottest place in California,” he says — to Thule, Greenland, the northernmost Air Force base in the world. He spent 10 months in Greenland, where he served as a hydraulic mechanic for the 327th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.