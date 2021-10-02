Grand Island woman helps Hispanic entrepreneurs get started

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — At Grand Island’s University of Nebraska Extension campus, Sandra Barrera Fuentes connects the city’s Spanish-speaking residents with the resources needed to start their own businesses.

This includes licenses, inspections, paperwork and various trainings.

“Everything that has to do with opening a business,” she explained.

Barrera Fuentes is also the founder of the Grand Island Latino Network, which meets and hosts sessions online to connect Grand Island’s Hispanic community with other resources that might be needed.

Every month, GI Latino Network hosts lunch talks and coffee table discussions, and has a robust group on Facebook.

These services are all free and presented completely in Spanish.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Barrera Fuentes came to Grand Island in 2000 from Colombia’s capital city of Bogota.

In Colombia, she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and from UNL has a master’s degree in financial planning.

She is also a Central District Health Department board member and serves on Gov. Pete Rickett’s Commission on Latino Americans.

Barrera Fuentes enjoys being able to help Grand Island’s potential Hispanic entrepreneurs as a UNL Extension rural prosperity educator.

This year alone, through UNL, 90 people have started new businesses in Grand Island.

Because many of those are husband and wife efforts, it is really 180 people, she said.

“We get complaints about workforce,” she said. “They try to find employees, but, I say, we had 90 people, they quit being employees to become employers.”

In September, Grand Island hosted the state’s first Latino Small Business Conference.

The event had 100 participants locally and 55 people from the Omaha area.

“People liked it,” she said. “It was the first conference for them, too. They never attended a conference. They have done workshops and small classes, but not a conference. It was good learning opportunity for them.”

A key effort for Barrera Fuentes is Grand Island’s Fourth Street, which hosts many Hispanic businesses.

“We want to see better streets, sidewalks, illumination. We need paint,” she said. “We have them to start, but we need to see people on Fourth Street so we can increase sales.”

Working with the city of Grand Island and Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, tours of the street’s businesses are hosted in April and October.

“When we started five years ago, the people didn’t know how many businesses we have on Fourth Street,” she said. “From Broadway, we have 220 businesses. How many are Latinos and how many Anglos? It is 50/50.”

Barrera Fuentes also works to dispel pervasive rumors about Fourth Street.

“People think they’re selling drugs, and it’s not safe,” she said. “We had 300,000 people who came to the State Fair and they did not know we have Fourth Street. We have to be proud of what we have in the city. We have to improve the street and we can bring visitors to Fourth Street.”

Grand Island Latino Network is a critical communication source for Grand Island’s Spanish speaking community.

It also benefits the UNL Extension’s efforts, Barrera Fuentes explained.

“One thing they saw when we started this is that we don’t have communications,” she said. “We have events, grants. We have positions, services, and they say, ‘what is that?’ Nobody has information. We don’t know about the positions. We’re losing money for grants.”

The best way to share information is through meetings.

Meetings are hosted at the UNL Extension campus at Central Community College, but have gone virtual since the pandemic started.

Roughly 20 people attend the meetings with an email network of 200 people.

The meetings focus on what is happening in the community, Barrera Fuentes said.

This includes updates from agencies such as Hope Harbor, and local events, such as Nebraska State Fair.

Also offered are trainings for disasters, health care and social media, and city tours.

“Any training that is good for the group, we try to have it,” she said.

A key effort has been COVID-19 guidance.

“We have COVID numbers, and campaigns we have around,” she said. “We promote vaccines. Right now, they don’t know where to go for tests. They don’t know where to go for vaccination. We share information here and for what’s happening in the community.”

All of this is done in Spanish because it makes the group feel more comfortable and makes the information as clear as possible, Barrera Fuentes said.

“We have people from Cuba now, but they don’t know any English, and they come to the group because it is the biggest group right now in Grand Island,” she said.

Being able to help so many people in so many ways is a passion for Barrera Fuentes.

“When you do things with passion and love, your imagination is going to be huge,” she said. “Any opportunity to help Latinos in anyway is my job. I never feel it’s hard for me. I’m happy to come here. I don’t feel it’s a job. It’s a mission. We can do many things for people.”

She added, “It’s a nice community. I want to see everybody together, and free and happy.”

