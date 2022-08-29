Grand Island woman reunites class ring from thrift shop with its owner

GRAND ISLAND — Leigh Lillibridge did a favor for someone, and she did it with amazing efficiency.

On Aug. 6, the Grand Island woman bought a high school class ring at the Blessed Sacrament thrift store in Grand Island. By the following afternoon, Lillibridge had identified the ring’s original owner, who lives in California, and reached her on the phone.

The rightful owner received the ring in the mail Aug. 11 — only a few days after Lillibridge found the ring.

Lillibridge reunited the ring with its owner for a pittance. Blessed Sacrament sold Lillibridge the ring for $3, and she spent $3.50 to mail it to California.

The ring’s original owner, who graduated from California’s Orange High School in 1991, never thought she’d see it again. Now known as Mandy Hoffman, she bought the ring when she was 17 or 18. She hadn’t seen it for almost 32 years.

Hoffman, who now lives in San Bernardino, California, was shocked that someone would take the time and energy to get her ring back to her.

“You just don’t have those kind of people out there anymore. We need a lot more people like her,” Hoffman said.

“It was meant to be, I guess, is how I look at it.”

Hoffman, 50, says the ring is “a little snug,” but still fits.

Lillibridge visited the thrift store with her husband and their 13-year-old son, Jonah. The ring was normally priced at $6, but the store was running a half-price sale.

Lillibridge knew from the beginning she was going to try to locate the ring’s original owner.

“For the adventure, it’s worth $3,” she said to herself.

Lillibridge assumed the ring used to belong to someone in this area.

She couldn’t read the ring very well in the store, but when she got home, she looked at it under a magnifying tool she uses with jewelry.

Lillibridge has an Etsy business through which she polishes, repairs and sells vintage jewelry.

Studying the ring, she learned it came from a 1991 graduate of Orange High School whose initials were AML.

The ring had a crest instead of a stone. It was carved with the school’s mascot as well as the initials.

Doing research, she found there are three Orange High schools in the country.

Lillibridge posted information on a Facebook group called Class Rings Lost and Found. No one responded to her query. But Lillibridge worked with an administrator of that page.

The Grand Island woman looked at lists of Orange High School graduates, and found a name that matched the initials. She then dug up Hoffman’s phone number and texted her. Later, they talked on the phone.

Her son Jonah asked who she was talking to. Lillibridge said it was the class ring lady.

“Already? You’re a wizard,” he said.

“No, I’m just determined. It was fun,” Lillibridge said.

No one will probably ever know how the ring wound up in the middle of Nebraska.

At some point, the ring was stolen. Hoffman was born and raised in Indiana and moved with her family to California. She and her future husband moved to Indiana. Hoffman, whose full first name is Amanda, can’t remember when a box containing the ring was stolen.

Llllibridge graduated in 1992 from high school in Tescott, Kansas, so she’s about the same age as Hoffman.

“There’s a generational Gen X bond there,” she said.

Hoffman offered to compensate Lillibridge for the ring and her time, but the Grand Island woman refused.

“I thought if the tables were turned, I would want someone to do that for me,” Lillibridge said.

She just told Hoffman to pass on the kindness to someone else.

Lillibridge also hopes her son learns from the experience. She hopes he will take a chance, stick his neck out and “go on an adventure.”

After the owner was located, Lillibridge returned to the thrift store to thank the staff. For one thing, she knows the store keeps its prices low.

But she also worked at a thrift store in college, so she knows how much work it entails.

Lillibridge documented the ring experience on her own Facebook page.

She told Hoffman to visit her if she’s ever in Nebraska.

“I hope she does. That’d be really fun,” Lillibridge said.

Hoffman hopes that “the good karma bus hits her, because she deserves it.”