Grand Island YWCA stuffed with hundreds of prom dresses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A roomy closet at YWCA of Grand Island is stuffed with hundreds of prom dresses arranged on racks by size, tufts of taffeta and glints of sparkle peeking out from between the formal gowns.

When new, many of these dresses likely cost well over $100 – an extra cost some youths can’t spare. Specialty website PromGirl states that the total cost for a young woman going to prom can run anywhere from $175 to $2,100.

Grand Island YWCA is making the special night more within reach by giving a personal shopping experience to high school students who might not have extra money for a dress. The mYnight Boutique provides not only a dress, but a personalized shopping experience for prom goers with financial challenges.

Grand Island YWCA Empowerment Programs Coordinator Marissa Cornelius spearheaded the event, slated for March 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at YWCA’s gym.

“For myself and other adult women, when we look back at high school we think of the big events that make an impact on our lives … watching basketball games, or our first crush or especially prom,” Cornelius said. “I think financial hardship shouldn’t affect a student’s high school experience.”

Dresses made available at mYnight Boutique have been donated. Cornelius said that sizes 0-16 are plentiful, but there is a particular need for larger sizes.

“Anything above (size) 16, we have maybe 20 or 30 of, which is crazy out of all the dresses that we have. I don’t want a girl to leave without a dress because we don’t have her size.”

Donations of accessories like shoes, small purses and jewelry are also being sought, Cornelius said. “When you have a financial hardship, you’re not only not able to provide a dress or buy a dress, but also the shoes and jewelry or clutches – anything that you could wear to prom.”

The child care rooms are being made into special dressing rooms, so full-length mirrors and soft measuring tape are needed. Even decorations to make the event extra-fancy are accepted, as well as light snacks for volunteers, Cornelius said.

Thirty volunteers total are still needed for the special day, along with people to help set up the day before. Girls can sign up for time slots, and a volunteer will be available as a personal shopper. Volunteers can sign up for a three-hour spot.

“We’re asking for people over the age of 18 and women so that they’re not peers,” Cornelius said.

Promgoers from any high school in Hall, Hamilton Merrick and Howard counties, who receive free or reduced lunch, or whose family has a financial hardship, are eligible. The event will not ask for any income verification, however.

Some are making mYnight Boutique even more special by making it a girls’ outing, Cornelius said. “I have a lot of moms who are signing up their kids. I have one mom bringing her daughter and her son’s girlfriend. It’s just kind of a fun event for the family to do together.”

Fun and feeling fabulous is what prom is about, and no one should have to miss out on the experience because of money, Cornelius said. “We’re hoping for the full shopping experience because we don’t want to make anyone feel left out or uncomfortable or any different than any other girl.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Grand Island Independent.

