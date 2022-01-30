Grand jury clears officials in deaths of 8 inmates last year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing in the deaths of eight inmates last year, including four who had COVID-19.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that records filed in Lancaster County District Court said three of the men who had COVID-19 — David Frederick Munsey, 58; Robert Lewis, 61; and Jaime Rivera Jr., 38 — refused to get vaccinated when the prison offered it. They died at a Lincoln hospital in August and September.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Amanda DeFreece said a fourth state prison inmate, 40-year-old William Lassek Jr., was put on a ventilator at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive at the prison. He died there Aug. 12.

Three other state prison inmates and a Lancaster County Jail inmate who all had health issues died while in custody last year.

Michael Kirchhoff, 58, died of a brain aneurysm after collapsing in the yard at the Nebraska State Penitentiary last May.

Patrick Russell, 64, had lung cancer before he died at a hospital last April.

Xavier Valentine, 22, had been diagnosed with a brain tumor before he died Aug. 18.

Lancaster County officials said Nuha Farid, 51, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before he was jailed on suspicion of armed robbery. He was awaiting trial when he died in September.

