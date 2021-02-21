Grants enable expansion of Omaha Tribe's Head Start building

The growing program also could lead to other employment for tribal members. With more Early Head Start/Head Start spots available, more parents can send their children to either program, which provide a stable source of child care, a concern that often keeps mothers at home with their children when there are no other options for care.

“They’re more likely to take a job if they have a place to take their kids,” Prusa said. “It encourages more people to seek employment because they have a safe place to take their children while they’re working.”

It’s an important development for a community that struggles with poverty. More people working hopefully leads to higher incomes. And a Head Start program able to prepare an increasing number of children for school betters their odds of academic success that could someday lead to a college education and better jobs.

That potential is why Prusa is eagerly hoping for a third grant to fund another building expansion, which would likely create a few new jobs and also allow for more kids in the program.

“It’s just amazing how far we’ve come,” she said.

The thought of how far they could go is pretty amazing, too.

