The annual prairie grass burning season has begun in Kansas and Oklahoma, which could mean health problems for Nebraskans.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that the prescribed burning season is under way in the Flint Hills that stretch from eastern Kansas to north-central Oklahoma. The 82,000-square-mile area of unplowed tall prairie grass is an important area for grazing cattle.

Nebraska officials announced the development of a public smoke advisory system in 2018 and will activate the system again this year. Smoke advisories will be issued when conditions make it likely that the smoke from prescribed burning and/or wildfires could significantly affect air quality in parts of Nebraska.

State and local officials will issue advisories based on data provided by multiple sources in the region including the National Weather Service. Data from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff will also be evaluated.

Smoke can cause health problems, including burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, along with children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

