Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.

Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.

The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order.

Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

At one farm in southwestern Lancaster County, residents and neighbors were making a plan to move cattle and other valuables to Christopher Smith's farm a few miles to the south.

“Everybody’s just trying to help out,” Smith said. Meanwhile, the farm's owner was working to spray down the home’s back porch with water and set up sprinklers in case the fire got close.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

