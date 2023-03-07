Advocates for passenger rail transportation in Nebraska renewed their calls Saturday for more state action on proposed rail projects, including a long-dreamed commuter line between Omaha and Lincoln.

Chief among the issues raised is the fact the state hasn’t updated its rail plan, a critical document needed to secure federal funding, in 20 years.

“The state of Nebraska is shooting itself in the foot by not updating the plan,” said Matt Roque, president of ProRail Nebraska, which hosted Saturday’s meeting in Lincoln. The group advocates for improved passenger rail and other forms of public transportation.

Nebraska’s most recent rail plan was released in 2003 following a study by the Nebraska Transit and Rail Advisory Council.

The Federal Railroad Administration advises states to submit an updated rail plan every four years. Without one, states are ineligible for most federal funding for rail projects, Roque said.

Alongside calls for updating Nebraska’s rail plan, advocates also voiced support for LB44. The bill, introduced by Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, would reinstate Nebraska as a member of the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact.

The group, according to its website, advocates for rail projects in member states and coordinates interaction between them.

Nebraska joined the compact in 2001 but left it in 2018 following a legislative bill passed in 2015 that reasoned the $197,650 in membership fees paid over 14 years were as not worth the outcome.

State lawmakers in recent years have introduced bills to rejoin the group. While membership fees will be increasing to about $25,000 a year, Dungan said that’s a small price in the grand scheme of the state’s budget.

“There seems to be a renewed interest in rail both from an excitement perspective and a safety perspective,” Dungan told the group. “I think we’re really seeing bipartisan efforts to prioritize rail issues.”

Being part of the rail compact would make it possible to help shape efforts to create rail service between cities across the Midwest, Roque said.

States in the group include Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to its website. Nebraska is eligible to join, as is Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota.

“You’re never going to get anywhere if you’re not sitting there at the table and are part of the discussions that are happening,” he said.

Nebraska’s 2003 rail plan proposed a potential commuter rail line between Lincoln and Omaha that would run along the existing Amtrak route. The plan identified the route as the most promising commuter rail project in the state, with an estimated potential of 78,000 to 116,000 passenger trips per year if the rail line had been open in 2010.

Roque believes developments since 2003 further point to the potential success of rail. Amtrak had seen increased ridership before the pandemic and those numbers have since rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, progress has been made on enforcing regulations that give passenger trains the right of way over freight trains.

“There’s so many benefits environmentally and economically,” Roque said. “The economic development that happens around train stations is proven over and over again.”

At Saturday’s meeting, ProRail Nebraska’s members discussed their continued support for the potential rail line between Lincoln and Omaha, noting it would benefit students, workers and people commuting for events like Husker football games and Creighton basketball games.

Members also discussed the potential for rail routes in central and western Nebraska, including to cities such as Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff by way of existing Amtrak or freight train routes.

The first step for ProRail Nebraska moving forward will be working with state leaders to get an updated rail plan in place.

“Nothing is going to happen in this state without a state rail plan,” Roque said.