Group offers new options to see sandhill crane migration

So, this year, the Crane Trust looked outside the box for a solution.

Instead of having people come to see this extravaganza in person (which is their preference) they took the spectacle to the people via technology.

Like many things during the ongoing pandemic, experiencing things virtually, whether it is meetings or tours or presentations, has become part of the COVID-19 routine.

Crane Trust officials, working diligently, put up a closed circuit camera that can be operated and narrated by a Crane Trust expert to create a virtual experience that people around the world may tune into during the migration season from the comfort of their home. It is like being in the blind, but without the weather, which at times can be cold and miserable during late winter and early spring.

“The virtual crane experience was instituted this year because we were unable to have the public in for tours this year,” said Sandra Douglas, Crane Trust community coordinator. “We had thought about it for a long time, but this (pandemic) gave us motivation this year to go ahead with the project.”