Groups sue over US program allowing pipelines on wetlands

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a new legal challenge to a U.S. government program that allows oil and gas pipelines to be built across wetlands, rivers and other bodies of water.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, Montana, alleges that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program lets companies skirt environmental reviews of potential spills by granting a blanket construction permit to the industry.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and other groups behind the litigation won a court order last year that temporarily blocked the program, known as Nationwide Permit 12. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said at the time that officials did not adequately consult with wildlife agencies about potential harm from pipeline construction to imperiled plants and animals.

The Army Corps issued a new permit in January, saying it expects the permit to be used more than 8,000 times a year and affect 615 acres annually of wetlands and other bodies of water.

The groups behind Monday's lawsuit said the agency failed to consider how that work could affect endangered sturgeon, whooping cranes and other wildlife that depend on wetlands.