Guitar builder brings instruments to Norfolk museum

For Thomas, who refers to himself as “more of a metalhead,” the freedom to build and do it himself is what draws him to guitar-making.

“I’m still learning,” Thomas said. “It can go a different way: You’ve got some guys who say you have to abide by all these rules, and you’ve got other guys who — there’s no rules to these things.”

And with those oddities that are just made out of anything, Thomas said, there really are no rules.

Beyond guitars, Thomas always has ukuleles, basses and a no-frills one-stringed hockey stick — armed with what Thomas calls a “wrenchbucker” guitar pickup — in arm’s reach. Among some of the other oddities Thomas has amassed as he has continued assembling guitars are builds with bodies made from license plates, skateboards and an exit sign that on the back reads, “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave,” a reference to the Eagles’ 1976 hit “Hotel California” that Thomas says is fitting for the hobby of guitar making.