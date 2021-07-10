Hastings College professor eager to learn more about bees

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Growing up in Texas and Hawaii, Nichole Muszynski was never abuzz about bees. So it is as much a surprise to the 32-year-old psychology professor as it is to all who know her that she now finds them so becoming.

Muszynski, who relocated to Hastings from Hawaii in June 2020, is incorporating the study of honeybees into her lesson plans as assistant professor of psychology and sociology at Hastings College.

To accommodate plan bee, four departments on campus have pledged funding to move two honeybee hives on campus near the Morrison Reeves Science building. The interdisciplinary project, which she hopes will be ready in time for fall semester studies, will provide convenient access to bees for psychology-related experiments and studies across multiple departments.

“There are lots of things to do with bees,” she told the Hastings Tribune. “So far, we’ve only really discussed, ‘What would you do if you could do it?’ When we have bees on campus, I can have my students design experiments for bees and go out and do them.”