Hastings library's 3D printer is 'priceless' to some patrons

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Between its uses as a creative outlet as well as a business tool, Audra Leichleiter considers Hastings Public Library’s PIXLab Makerspace to be priceless.

Leichleiter, a freelance photographer, editor and graphic designer from Harvard, recently used the 3-D printer to make Barbie furniture for her 4-year-old daughter, Kai Leichleiter-Moe, and the laser cutter to etch the logo of her brother’s taxidermy business onto leather patches.

“If you’re not in college, or you’re not in high school, it feels like sometimes there is no way for you to just go create and explore your creative side,” Leichleiter said. “So this is absolutely priceless for mental health.”

PIXLab stands for Production, Innovation and Exploration.

The Hastings Tribune reports the library expanded the PIXLab Makerspace’s hours of operation starting Jan. 31. The space in the library basement is now open for walk-in usage 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

The library currently is closed on Sundays.

Leichleiter is thankful for staff members like library assistant Erica Rogers, who oversees the PIXLab Makerspace.

Rogers said PIXLab Makerspace hours were shortened even before the pandemic — typically available through appointments. The PIXLab Makerspace was only open four hours a day.

“We kind of are at the point now where we think we have people used to the system of making appointments for the stuff they need one-on-one help with,” she said. “We’re like, well, let’s go ahead and expand the hours, so that way we can get more people in here.”

While the PIXLab Makerspace now is open for walk-in usage, Rogers said there are situations where it is helpful to make appointments.

“If you want one-on-one time with a staff member, for sure I would make an appointment,” she said.

An appointment also ensures access to the desired equipment.

The larger equipment requires a certification tutorial. Rogers said those typically are booked in two-hour increments — 45 minutes for the certification and the rest of the time to allow the patron to work on a project.

While Leichleiter was using one of the PIXLab’s 3-D printers and laser cutter, Gloriann Peddicord, who works with the Cottages of Hastings senior living neighborhood, was using PIXLab Makerspace binding equipment to take hand-written recipes from Cottages residents, their friends and family and make flip cookbooks.

The project also used the PIXLab Makerspace copier and laminator.

When planning the flip cookbooks, Peddicord and Cottages residents immediately thought of using the PIXLab Makerspace.

“We thought of the binding machine after we came down for one of the craft days that they have,” she said. “That was easier than we thought. So we immediately went to the binding machine. The color printing is very cost effective. So everything works within our budget.”

The PIXLab Makerspace plays host to a monthly Take and Make activity.

Peddicord and Cottages residents regularly use the PIXLab Makerspace equipment for projects.

“We’ll come down here and use all of the facilities,” Peddicord said. “It’s good for our residents to get out in the community and get involved in new things.”

Expanded hours in the PIXLab Makerspace means more flexibility.

Before, Cottages residents and staff had to adjust their activity hours to use the PIXLab Makerspace equipment.

Cottages residents used PIXLab Makerspace equipment last year to make Christmas presents such as coffee mugs, T-shirts and bags.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here and people just need to start exploring,” Peddicord said. “The staff is great.”

The PIXLab Makerspace has been around since October 2017, after the library reopened following an extensive remodeling project.

In recent years, new equipment has been added including the binding machine, a new sewing machine, embroidery machine, updated sound room, and hat press onto the heat press.

Patrons have trickled in in the week since PIXLab Makerspace hours have expanded.

“We definitely have had a handful of people I haven’t seen with the appointments come in,” Rogers said. “I think they’re pretty excited.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Hastings Tribune.

