Hastings man gets California honor for his history of blues

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Try as he might, Hastings musician Ray Cole has never learned how to master the guitar.

As naturally as it came to his father, Freddie Cole, and older brother Melvin Cole, it has always taken all the focus he can muster to hunt and peck out even the simplest blues riff on his hollow-bodied six-string instrument.

But as the Hastings native readies for his much-anticipated trip to Northern California to attend his induction into the Pittsburg Entertainment Music Hall of Fame Oct. 24 at the Pittsburg Yacht Club, it will be what this 68-year-old rhythm and blues man has brought and continues to bring to the table musically that will resonate most with those honoring him for his noteworthy contributions to the blues scene in the Golden State.

“They call me ‘Big Daddy Cole,’ ” he told the Hastings Tribune. “I tell them, ‘Call me Ray, just don’t call me late for dinner!’ Yeah, I can play a blues lick on guitar — but drums, harp, and a little singing, those are what I do.”

The youngest of six children growing up in Hastings’ Spencer Park (now Good Samaritan Village), Cole was exposed to the limelight at an early age. He and his family were once regarded as local celebrities of sorts, dancing as recurring guests on a Channel 10/11 television segment.

“I was 5 years old wearing a mohair suit and showing people how to do the Twist,” he said. “That dancing helped put food on the table.”

Performing live music was still quite a ways away on the horizon, however, for the late-blooming musician. During his youth, Cole played flag football and pitched for the Hastings Chiefs American Legion baseball team that played in the American Legion World Series. He also wrestled and played baseball and basketball at Hastings High School before heading to Central Community College to study wastewater treatment and agriculture.

When jobs dried up following graduation, he moved to Northern California in the mid-1970s to join his oldest sister in hopes of finding more lucrative employment.

“There was really nothing here in Hastings,” he said. “I had worked for Armour Foods and a bacon lot but couldn’t make ends meet. I started playing music off and on at bars and bartended. They would have me come up on stage when some of the bands were playing.”

Upon arriving in Pittsburg, California, in his mid-30s, he took a job driving a city bus and began scouting out the local music scene. An impromptu performance at a local festival led to his eventual discovery by Louis and Teresa Jones, a couple who managed Louis Jones and the Soul Sound Cavaliers, a well-established blues ensemble that frequented the Bay Area.

A longtime advocate for blues music, Louis Jones, who died in 2020, began his professional career playing bass for James Brown at age 16.

“I was running around with (singer-songwriter) Curtis Mayfield’s son, Todd, at the time and he was teaching me how to play congas,” Cole said. “We found an open mic night at Vinnie’s Bar and Grille in Concord, and the house band asked for him and me to come up and do, ‘Black Magic Woman.’ After we got done, Louis and Teresa came up to me and asked me, ‘Do you want to be in our band?’ And I said, ‘Sure!’

“I couldn’t believe it. From what I’d heard, they were one of the hottest bands in the area.”

A tryout was arranged, and following his audition, Cole found himself performing onstage the following night as lead vocalist for the ensemble. That memory still brings tears to his eyes.

“They chose me,” he said. “That was like a beam of light shining down on me that I didn’t think would ever happen.”

Working alongside the Joneses helped him develop his own unique style as a musician and vocalist, he said. His drumming and harmonica-playing skills came more or less naturally, he said.

“When I first got that call from Louis and Teresa, they said, ‘We’ve been hearing you, can you do this?’ he said. “And we used to sing three-part harmony. They worked with me a lot and always had something up their sleeves.

“The main thing was just working on my voice and hitting the right peaks when needed. Sometimes if I didn’t, Teresa would pinch me. That’s how we got along.”

Teresa Jones thinks it may have been Cole’s vocal prowess that hindered his rise to regional stardom as a singer. A background vocalist in other bands, she believes it was the jealousy of less-talented bandmates that kept him from getting a shot as lead singer.

“His voice is beautiful,” Jones said. “I heard him one night at a jam session and told my husband, ‘This guy can sing!’ We talked him into going to one of our rehearsals, and he came and blew our minds.

“Ray should have been gone a long time ago. He was always in the background for somebody else. He should have been standing out front years ago.”

After performing for eight years with the Cavaliers, Cole returned to Hastings to be nearer family. Within months he was invited to join Little Stevie and the Hellrazors, a well-established blues-rock band based in Hastings. Now in his seventh year with the group, he considers himself fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time when opportunity knocked.

“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve been at this a long time and met some of the most interesting and wonderful people.”

Though a blues man at heart, he has an ear for all types of music, a broadmindedness that has served him well in his versatile career.

“I love it all,” he said “You’ve got to have an open ear for a little bit of everything. Don’t hate. Just because you’ve got it this way doesn’t mean you can’t understand where they’re coming from.”

As one who has been helped by numerous musicians along the way, Cole looks for opportunities to pay that generosity forward when working with fledgling musicians.

“The way I look at it is that when you’re doing music, your band is almost like family and everybody is going to know you and greet you that way,” he said. “Not only that, they’re seeing what kind of characters you are. It’s way better to be respectful than being a heathen.”

