Hastings man's electrical accident leads to new purpose

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — From the depths of despair, the hand of fate has dealt Hastings resident Austin Buresh a winning hand.

After knocking on death’s door from an electrical accident and fall that left him broken and bruised both physically and mentally on July 20, 2006, the 37-year-old former farmhand has found healing and a new sense of purpose through his trying encounter.

It was a miscalculation made while backing up a tractor and field cultivator inside a farm building just north of Hastings that put Buresh in harm’s way.

Attempting to repair the overhead ceiling lights shattered in the accident, he was electrocuted, knocked from atop the forklift he had climbed up on to repair the fixture by 230 volts of electricity.

The 20-foot fall caused a checklist of injuries that included a broken left femur, fractured left hip, three broken ribs, punctured left lung, broken shoulder blade and collarbone, three fractured vertebrae, two broken bones in his left ear (robbing him of most of his hearing in that ear), skull fracture, and traumatic brain injury.

With the brain injury came the loss of much of his memory, including the ability to recall how to do certain tasks, such as walking and talking. When he eventually awoke from his nightmarish calamity after being airlifted for treatment to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln, Buresh had no memory of his wife, family or anything else, save the moments leading up to the accident.

“There’s still a lot of memory loss for about a day before the accident back,” he told the Hastings Tribune. “If I had to put a percentage on it, I’d say maybe half the memories. There are times when the family asks me, ‘Do you remember that?’ And I don’t.”

His subsequent recovery from the incident has been nothing less than remarkable. And while there are still ample aches and pains and flare-ups to navigate, Buresh is grateful to have emerged from the ordeal alive and mostly well, able to carry on with his newfound career as physical therapy assistant.

“Sometimes it kind of feels like it’s a story that I conjured up, but it’s not,” he said. “Now it almost seems too good to be true. I wasn’t on the right path at that point, and this was the ‘gentle nudge.’ Where it came from I don’t know, but I think there’s a reason for everything.

“Right now I’m as close to 100% as I will ever be. Everything is good now. There were a couple years after the accident that were pretty rough with pain, acclimating to the metal plate in my leg and re-learning how to speak and walk. It’s been a long road, but the absolute improvement over the years and support of my family has been just immense.”

It was the ordeal and subsequent struggle to recover from it that convinced Buresh to pursue a career in physical therapy some 10 years after the accident. Inspired by the treatment he received during his recovery from therapist Mark Johnson at Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy in Hastings, he felt called to pay his recovery forward.

“It was kind of one of those deals where you know it’s time to do something different,” he said. “I was just an ag business farm kid looking for a farmhand job when I applied for PTA school in Lincoln. I’m really happy where I am now.”

As fate would have it, Buresh now works alongside Johnson at the same location where his miraculous recovery was facilitated. He regards Johnson as both a friend and mentor.

“He was kind of my reason for switching (careers),” Buresh said. “I wanted to do that because I like to help people. He really made a good impression on me.”

Likewise, Johnson said he was duly impressed by Buresh’s unyielding work ethic during his recovery. That extra effort exhibited during sessions made Buresh the obvious choice when an opening became available at PTSR, Johnson said.

“When he was a patient, the thing that just stood out was how he absorbed, listened, and paid attention,” Johnson said. “He just really wanted to do the right thing and get better. Obviously those are the people I want to work with.

“You could just tell he cared and was trying. When we reconnected, he said he was thinking about becoming a PTA and I thought, ‘Wow, this would be an awesome opportunity if we could get him to come work with us.’ ”

Buresh’s subsequent hire has been a win-win for all concerned, Johnson said.

“His attitude is great,” he said. “That’s where he’s ahead of the game. And that’s why patients like him.”

Though a large percentage of his pre-accident memories remain lost, Buresh remembers well how his in-laws, Greg and Brenda Jahnke, stood by him during the ordeal. Besides parking their camper at a campground in Lincoln to enable daily hospital visits, they further cared for him in their home for roughly two months following his release from the hospital.

Assessing his recovery, Buresh said the misery he put his family through was the hardest pill he had to swallow during recovery.

“I know it was an accident, but God, I really would not ever wish that on my worst enemy, seeing their loved one laying there mangled in pain and not knowing what’s going on,” he said.

The father of three said he is particularly grateful to his wife, Miranda (Viglicky), for sticking with him during the ordeal. Having endured tonsil surgery just one day before her husband’s accident, she nevertheless spent countless hours caring for him during his recovery, even as he struggled to remember her face.

It was only through watching a videotape of their wedding that he was able to eventually connect the marital dots.

“It’s amazing what he has done and what he has accomplished,” Miranda said. “Looking back on it and seeing him in so much pain, we’re very thankful for where we’re at today. I’m proud of him.”

“We’re definitely a stronger couple for it,” Austin said. “It’s been a long road, but the absolute improvement over the years and support of my family has allowed me to flourish in what I want to do.”

