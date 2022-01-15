Hastings Museum curator: History always 'clicked' with him

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Dan Brosz’s interest in history, nature and museums started early in life.

Brosz, 44, started work as the new curator of collections for the Hastings Museum in December 2021.

“Our family vacations were either to national parks or museums as a destination or generally both,” he said. “If I wasn’t being lugged through a visitor’s center at a national park, I was at the great museums of Chicago. Those were always stops for us. Until I got tired it was always an enjoyable experience.”

He grew up in a household with parents who both loved history.

“Just hearing stories of family history and contextual — growing up during the Cold War and all the Cold War movies that were out in the ’80s and popular culture — spawned my interest in ‘Why does the U.S. not like the Soviet Union?’ ” he told the Hastings Tribune. “History has always kind of clicked with me. What kid doesn’t like going to a dinosaur museum? That opens the door to other museums, as well, and led to an appreciation for art and art museums and art history.”

Looking back, he’s not sure which came first, the love of museums or the love of history.

“They both probably fed each other and made me into the history geek I am today,” Brosz said.

This interest led Brosz to pursue a degree in history from Northern State University in his hometown of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“I had some really good professors that took me under their wing and gave me direction,” he said. “I was involved in the history club there.”

The club toured the state historical society in South Dakota, which gave him exposure to some of the careers available in museums.

Brosz received a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also completed the Executive Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from the University of Notre Dame.

His professional experience includes working as the registrar at the National Model Aviation Museum in Muncie, Indiana; curator of collections at the South Dakota State Historical Society; and arts in communities director with the North Carolina Arts Council.

He was joined in Hastings recently by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Hannah.

Jennifer has a background in historic preservation. The couple worked in the same building in South Dakota state historical society and again in North Carolina.

Hannah is a kindergartner at Adams Central Elementary.

Brosz served as president of the Association of South Dakota Museums and participated on numerous regional and national committees. His peak subject interests are northern Great Plains history, 20th century U.S. history, and the cultures and histories of the northern plains indigenous people.

As curator of collections, Brosz will be involved with the planning of upcoming permanent museum exhibits, as well as expanding the museum’s collection storage.

“It’s both exciting and daunting,” he said.

He is still getting acclimated to the museum’s storage collection.

“Teresa (Museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson) and Jess Noyd (museum registrar) have done a great job in the years identifying and cataloging everything,” he said.

Brosz was familiar with the Hastings Museum and several of the staff members there prior to applying for the job.

He has known many of the Hastings Museum staff members for nearly 10 years through their mutual involvement in the Mountain-Plains Museum Association.

“I knew them, and I had been here on a tour in 2012 or 2013 when the conference was in Lincoln,” he said. “I was really impressed with the museum. It was a place when it came time to look and see what’s out there and this job came open, I could see myself working there. The people are great. The museum’s great. I was looking to get back into the museum field, and (when) this came open it was like, ‘This could be fun.’ ”

Brosz was one of two, out of three, applicants already familiar to museum officials.

Brosz’s qualifications stood out to Kreutzer-Hodson.

“Dan’s experiences and talents in his previous jobs really shone through,” she said. “We just thought he would be a really good fit into our team and fill niches we don’t currently have, particularly with grant writing.”

She said another aspect that made Brosz rise to the top of the candidates was his knowledge of legal issues that museums face such as Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, loan agreements, copyright and transfer of titles. Along with the grant experience this was a big factor of selecting him.

“He has a very strong background in collection management and collection care,” she said. “He’s worked with education departments and exhibit departments before. He really had that background, but he also had the cultural background. He’s strong in cultural history. That’s another key item we looked at that helped us make the decision that he would be a better fit. We don’t have to do a lot of training with him.”

Brosz will be following Kreutzer-Hodson as curator of collections.

Kreutzer-Hodson, a longtime museum employee, was appointed to be museum director by the Hastings City Council on July 12, 2021. She served as interim director following the departure of former director Becky Matticks.

“So far it’s great and I can’t imagine it not being great because of the type of person Teresa is and coming in, knowing my predecessor was doing things correctly and she’s built the foundations it’s going to make my job easier,” Brosz said.

Kreutzer-Hodson is confident in Brosz’s abilities.

“I’ve been at the museum for 25 years, and 24½ of that was working in his position exclusively,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “It’s a little hard to let go of your baby, but I think Dan will do very well. I’m trying to be the resource for him but not impede. He has his own ideas of how he wants to take some of the management practices, which are all within standards of professional development in our area.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Hastings Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0