Hastings music teacher will lead national organization

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Bringing children joy through song long has been a career for Thomas Michalek of Hastings, making him well-suited to lead a national organization promoting music education.

Michalek, Watson Elementary School music teacher, soon will become president of the Organization of American Kodály Educators (OAKE), a group that supports music education in schools.

Dave Barrett, interim principal at Watson Elementary, said Michalek is deserving of the position.

“He’s an amazing music teacher,” Barrett told the Hastings Tribune. “Kids love going to his class. He’s one of those hidden gems.”

Michalek is past president of the Plains States Kodály Organization, which covers mainly Nebraska, and past regional representative to the national OAKE board.

He was elected president of the national board last year. Starting in March, he will serve two years as president-elect followed by two years as president. After his term expires, he will complete another two years as past president to help transition to a new president.

Although the added time commitment and responsibilities gave him pause, Michalek said he is at a point in his life to be able to take it on. His wife has offered her support, and their daughter is going off to college.

He said OAKE has provided a great deal of professional development to him during his career and serving as president will allow him to pass that on to younger teachers.

“I felt it was my opportunity to give back,” he said. “I am fortunate to have developed leadership skills through my career. I can lend my organizational skills and empathy skills to the organization.”

All through high school, Michalek knew he wanted to be involved in a career in music.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in music education and earned his master’s degree in music at UNL in 1997.

He initially thought his career would be focused on instrumental music, but a perceptive professor suggested he try his hand with elementary students. She encouraged him to apply for his first teaching job, teaching general music to students in kindergarten through sixth grades in Bellevue.

“My love has been elementary music,” he said.

He taught in Bellevue for 12 years and then Millard for three years before moving to Hastings. He’s been with Hastings Public Schools for 16 years. He also taught instrumental music on the side to keep in touch with that part of his musical interest.

Michalek received his Kodály Certificate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2001. The certification required two weeks of training each summer for three years.

Zoltán Kodály was a Hungarian composer, ethnomusicologist, pedagogue, linguist and philosopher in the early 19th century.

Michalek said that Kodály was unsatisfied with the quality of musicians at the time and began research into how children were being taught music. His research inspired a new way to teach music to children through folk songs.

In the 1960s, several Americans went abroad to learn about the Kodály method. They returned to the United States and began disseminating what they had learned.

The Organization of American Kodály Educators was founded in 1975 to promote Kodály’s concept of “Music for Everyone” through the improvement of music education in schools. Today, the group’s mission is to support music education of the highest quality, promote universal music literacy and lifelong music making, and preserve the musical heritage of the people of the United States of America through education, artistic performance, advocacy and research.

In practice, Michalek said, the Kodály method uses folk songs from around the world to introduce music concepts to students incrementally. Instead of simply teaching about music, the goal is to foster a deep appreciation for the art form by providing positive experiences.

“It’s based on singing and joy,” he said. “The kids have a ball, while we gradually and subtly explore music concepts. The main emphasis has to be joy.”

To that end, OAKE offers professional development through four workshops each year. Michalek has taught such certified programs though the organization in the past.

As the group’s future president, he sees his role as one of advocacy and dissemination of information as well as connecting chapters across the country to one another. He said he previously thought he’d like the opportunity to be the national president but didn’t think it would be at this point in his life.

“It feels overwhelming because of the strong tradition of this organization and the artists who have been in this position in the past,” he said. “I feel it will be richly rewarding. This can hopefully help me to influence educators of children in much bigger ways.”

Michalek said he’s thankful for his co-workers and Hastings Public Schools for allowing him to serve in this capacity as the duties will require some professional leave.

“The Hastings program for K-12 is extremely strong and has a rich tradition of success,” he said. “I’m lucky to be part of such a strong team here. I love teaching here and being a part of this community.”

