Hastings native grateful for role leading 2 colleges

He tries to arrange meetings on each campus in blocks to cut down on his road miles. He and Monica have residences in both Lincoln and Hastings, and Monica frequently travels with him between the two cities.

Because of technology, he can lead or participate in meetings for both colleges from either of his offices. And with a wireless attachment for his cellphone, even the 80-minute commute between Hastings and Lincoln can be put to good use.

Technology is great, he said — but it’s no substitute for in-person interaction.

“I welcome the day we can have all these meetings in person and I can walk the campus and say hello,” Lloyd said.

Although he was away from Hastings College for several years, he said, he has been able to get right to work and so far has found “pretty good rhythm” in his divided schedule.

“I still have pretty good institutional history and memory,” he said. “A lot of what a new president would do in the first year, I’ve already done.”

The key now, he said, is to meet the needs of both colleges even with a 50/50 time-sharing agreement in place.