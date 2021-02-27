Hastings police officers shoot wanted man in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Officers from the Hastings Police Department in Nebraska shot a man Saturday while attempting to take him into custody, authorities said.

The city said in a news release that officers recognized the wanted man at about 1 p.m. and attempted to make contact. He fled on foot. The chase ended behind a business. The city said the suspect was armed and shots were fired by police.

Officers administered medical treatment until he was transported. His condition is unknown.

Officers involved in the shooting would be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the news release.

No further details were immediately released.

The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

