Hastings postpones hearing on proposed racetrack casino

City officials in Hastings have postponed a hearing on a proposed casino racetrack, saying the issue wasn’t ready for a vote

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — City officials in Hastings have postponed a hearing on a proposed casino racetrack, saying the issue wasn't ready for a vote.

The Hastings Planning Commission pulled the proposal from its agenda on Tuesday on the advice of the city attorney, according to the Hastings Tribune.

Commission Chairman Marshall Gaines said city officials sometimes aren't able to fully vet the necessary details of a proposal in time to meet public notice requirements. State law requires public notice 10 days prior to a meeting.

Gaines said the commission hopes to consider the proposal at another meeting in the near future after it's fully reviewed.

