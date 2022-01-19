Hastings sees more than 50-degree temperature swing in 1 day

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Following a day of unseasonably warm conditions, an arctic cold front has sent temperatures plummeting in Plains and Midwest states — including the south-central Nebraska city of Hastings, which saw a more than 50-degree temperature drop from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Hastings saw a Jan. 18 record high temperature of 66 degrees Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. By Wednesday morning, the temperature in Hastings had plunged to 12 degrees with a wind chill of minus 11. The weather service expected the low by midnight Wednesday in Hasting to drop below zero to minus 3 — a temperature swing of nearly 70 degrees in less than 36 hours.

The service has issued a wind chill advisory for most of Iowa and northern Missouri, warning that temperatures hovering around zero Wednesday night combined with strong winds would see the wind chill dip to as low as minus 30 in some areas.

Most of Nebraska, western Kansas and the eastern edge of Kansas were under a hazardous weather outlook advisory from Wednesday through Thursday, with the weather services warning of wind chills in those areas expected to dip from 5 below to nearly 20 below zero during overnight hours.

