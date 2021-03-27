Hastings students give school a boost with morning videos

“They got it down really fast after a while,” he said. “It really surprised me because it’s not easy stuff.”

Club members rotate through each of the three jobs.

Torres was working on editing with Maddy Bauer and Liberty Kimminau.

Kimminau said reading the announcements on screen is her favorite part because she gets to express herself.

“When I first did it I was kind of nervous,” she said. “As I got more used to it everyone started congratulating me on how good I did on my videos. I got more comfortable with it as I went on.”

Cousins Addie and Aubrey Krueger were among students shooting the announcements. With the help of kindergarten teacher Julie Parker, the Krueger girls were coaching each other to be more animated.

At one point Aubrey read the joke, “What do pebbles do when they listen to music? They rock out,” rocking some serious air guitar while she said the punchline.

Club members have enjoyed the role they play within the school.

“I like doing announcement club because we get to do the announcements for the whole school,” Abbie said. “So we’re helping the school learn different things they need to know for different days.”

