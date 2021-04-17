Hastings teen builds box for proper US flag retirement

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Anyone with a flag no longer fit to display can take it to Parkview Cemetery for retirement thanks to Brayden Lockling.

Lockling, an 18-year-old Hastings High School senior, recently put the finishing touches on a flag retirement box near the cemetery entrance as part of an Eagle Scout project. Fellow Troop 207 members aided his endeavor.

“I wanted to get this out, so that people would have a place to bring them, so that they wouldn’t hold onto them forever,” he told the Hastings Tribune.

People have brought old flags to Lockling’s parents because of the family’s involvement in Boy Scouts of America.

“I’ve heard from other people that they’ve been given flags if they are a part of Scouts,” he said. “So I made a box so that people could just bring them here.”

It was important to Lockling to respect the country and veterans by providing this flag retirement option.