Hawaii search still on for missing Nebraska hiker

Rescue crews on Sunday and Monday handed out flyers and spoke to hikers. Police drove all-terrain vehicles through the Waimea Valley and spoke with campers and hunters, police said.

A Waimea Big Save market employee reported having seen Samuel Martinez, but could not provide a date and time of the sighting. The GPS location and footage from this cellphone, are being accessed, Ted Martinez told the newspaper Monday.

Investigators tracked cell phone pings from Samuel Martinez’s cell phone at about 4:40 p.m. on May 12 near Waimea Canyon Drive Road, police said. The last ping obtained was at about 8:20 p.m. in the same general area of Waimea and Kokee state parks.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t found any sign of Mr. Martinez throughout our searches. We also haven’t encountered anyone who has accurately identified him and his whereabouts,” said Kauai Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Ponce added: “At this point, there are several possibilities that could have taken place, especially on an island with dangerous terrain in places like Waimea Canyon and Kokee State Park trails, but we are still hoping for the best.”

Martinez had a black Osprey hiking backpack, a gray and green Kelty Salida Camping tent and bright green sleeping bag, according to photos provided by his family.

