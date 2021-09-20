Heart disease killed ex-deputy who faced federal sentencing

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An autopsy has blamed heart disease in the death of a former sheriff's deputy whose body was found in his home the day before he would have faced sentencing for his role in an $11 million fraud scheme.

The Fremont Tribune reports that former Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Harbaugh had a history of heart problems and was on medication, according to a news release from the Dodge County Attorney's Office. A toxicology report showed no indication of intentional or accidental drug overdose, and the investigation found no evidence that Harbaugh caused his own death.

Fremont police officers went to Harbaugh’s apartment for a welfare check on July 8 and found him dead. No one else was in the apartment.

Harbaugh had pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme in February and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 9. The scheme defrauded six individuals and a bank of a combined loss of $10,979,214.

