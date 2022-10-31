Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month.
Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
“They’re actually six months ahead of schedule, and that’s a tremendous accomplishment given that we’re coming out of the pandemic supply chain and labor force issues, so our hats are off to them,” said Nebraska Director of Transportation John Selmer.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “Building infrastructure is part of what we do in state government and national government to be able to help facilitate commerce and national development. This is a great example of the types of projects that make that happen."
The Heartland Expressway, a federally designated, high-priority corridor, will eventually provide multilane, divided highway access from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Denver, via Alliance, Scottsbluff, Kimball and Brush, Colorado. The project has been in process since first proposed in the 1980s.
Increased revenue from the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act enabled the Nebraska Department of Transportation to extend the expressway earlier than anticipated. The state also received an $18.3 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
“The Heartland Expressway is something that will be able to help trade and commerce,” Ricketts said, noting it could shift traffic through Nebraska that currently uses Interstate 25 in Wyoming.
He said the Heartland Expressway is crucial to helping the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada grow.
“We should see continued development of the three countries' trade relationships that will help bring more traffic through the Nebraska Panhandle. It will also not only help with economic development of our cities but also for safety and convenience.”
Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, a member of the Heartland Expressway Association, said the addition to the four-lane route is a sign of progress in the Panhandle.
“They say that everything comes to him or her that waits,” he said. “Twenty-eight years ago, we got the corridor development plan outlining the benefits that a four-lane divided highway from the front range of Colorado to Rapid City would provide.”
Dafney said that five businesses have already located on the Heartland Expressway in Alliance, with more to come.
