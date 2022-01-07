Heartland of America Park skate ribbon takes shape in downtown Omaha

Just north of the bustling redevelopment of Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, construction has begun on what could become one of the area’s most popular year-round attractions.

A skate ribbon is taking shape as part of the $400 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks.

The skate ribbon will be about the length of a football field, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

It will resemble Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, a design planners of Omaha’s skate ribbon drew inspiration from, Bassett said.

The amenity is expected to open with the Heartland of America Park in summer 2023 and will offer ice skating in the winter and roller blading in the summer.

Crews have laid a foundation for the skate track and poured concrete slabs for a skate kiosk and maintenance building. The maintenance building will house an ice resurfacer and chillers that keep the ice cold enough to skate on, according to a weekly newsletter from MECA, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

In coming months, workers will pour concrete for the skate ribbon’s curves and a new sidewalk. Perimeter handrails will also be installed, along with planters for trees and infrastructure for lighting.

When it opens in about a year and a half, the skate rink will be concrete, accommodating roller skaters. As the weather gets colder around October, the ribbon will transform to ice.

The skate ribbon is one of several amenities planned for Heartland of America Park. The park is also slotted to feature a pier that will reach the edge of the Missouri River, an event plaza, a boat dock and an amphitheater.

Progress on the park continues as work on the Gene Leahy Mall reaches its final months.

The Gene Leahy Mall is scheduled to reopen Memorial Day weekend.

Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are expected to reopen in 2023. Lewis & Clark will open first, followed by Heartland of America.

