Heartwood Preserve to showcase a park and creative water basins

Heartwood Preserve will contain roughly 80 acres of open space, trees, trails and 13 water basins. The basins not only will mitigate flood risk but feature creative "land art."

"Our fellow Omaha residents and friends from the larger region, starting June 1, will have a beautiful, fresh, well-conceived recreational and personal renewal space that has few peers in the U.S.," Emanuel said.

Applied chairman Steve Menzies conceived the Heartwood redevelopment project that also is to include the company's new operations campus on a 50-acre stretch southwest of 144th and Pacific Streets.

Construction of that operations campus remains largely suspended as Applied officials continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the building design, Emanuel said last week.

It's been six months since Applied first suspended construction at the site to “protect” workers and suppliers and to reassess the layout. At the time, Emanuel said the pause was expected to last three to six months.

Emanuel said he has "no doubt" the future operations hub will be built. He said some "behind-the-scenes" and off-site construction assembly work is taking place currently.