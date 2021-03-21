Heating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shock

About 15 mostly smaller cities in Nebraska got hit hardest, said state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, chairman of the Urban Affairs Committee. The committee held a public hearing with utility representatives to better understand the problems associated with the cold snap.

Wayne said villages such as Pender could go bankrupt if they didn’t pass along the price hikes to residential customers. Pender paid nearly $370,000 extra for gas during a five-day period last month. Torczon said that amount of money would normally cover the village's natural gas costs for half a year. Wahoo spent $511,000 more than usual.

Wayne said his committee this week will consider advancing a bill that would provide $10 million in emergency aid to communities that got “gouged” to pay off their big natural gas bills.

Some wondered aloud who made a killing on the short-lived price hikes.

“We need to look at whether it’s appropriate for people in the (natural gas) market to exploit a crisis,” said Chris Anderson, the city administrator for Central City, which avoided a fee increase by using reserve supplies and by contracting ahead for gas.

Federal agencies and the Nebraska Public Service Commission are exploring issues surrounding the deep freeze.