Heavy snow causes Grand Island skating rink roof collapse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Heavy snow from a second weekend snowstorm in as many weeks has led to the collapse of a Grand Island landmark skating rink's roof.

A large portion of Skate Island’s roof collapsed early Monday morning, the Grand Island Independent reported. Owner Steve Anderson said about three-quarters of the roof collapsed. No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured.

Grand Island Building Inspector Craig Lewis said the building appears "to be a total loss.”

The Quonset hut building is 55 years old. Anderson’s father bought it in 1969, and his family has been running the business since.

“They don’t make buildings like this anymore," Anderson said. “I just had a new roof put on it three years ago. I was told that unless a tornado landed smack down on top of it or a plane crashed into it, there’d be no way this thing could possibly go down.”

Anderson said he doesn't know if he’ll be able to reopen.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Grand Island Independent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0