A northeast Nebraska high school student who was committed to play football at Midland University died after he collapsed at a track practice last week.

Hunter Palmer, an 18-year-old senior at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools, died Friday at a hospital in West Point, according to his obituary. The Wayne Daily News reported that Palmer collapsed at a track practice that same day.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died," the school district said in a news release. The district's so-called response team was available for students and staff over the weekend.

The school did not address what led to Palmer's death. Temperatures that day climbed into the 80s, according to National Weather Service records.

Midland head football coach Jeff Jamrog, who helped recruit Palmer to the Fremont university, said on a Twitter he was a "great young man."

"Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter," Jamrog wrote. "He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten."

A funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wisner City Auditorium.

