HUBBARD, Neb. --
Nebraska Highway 35 will be closed in the Hubbard area on Sept. 9 while workers replace a box culvert.
The highway will be closed three miles southwest of Hubbard. Work is expected to be finished in October.
A detour on Nebraska Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 20 will be marked.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of a box culvert on the route. The DOT said it was later determined the culvert must be replaced with a larger one, requiring closure of the highway. An embankment failure also must be repaired.
Dakota Dunes sandbagging
Contractors fill sandbags Friday in Dakota Dunes on Pebble Beach Drive near the interection of Spanish Bay. Many of the homes on the street are on the Missouri River riverfront. The river is expected to rapidly rise above flood stage this weekend due to upstream flood and increased releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
The 500 block of Willis Street remains flooded in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
The 500 block of Willis Street in Pender, Nebraska remained flooded Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
Traffic on Fourth Street flows freely after the north flood gate was taken down Friday morning in Pender, Nebraska.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
Mud and debris are seen on the road in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
Mud and debris are seen on the road in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
Traffic on Fourth Street flows freely after the flood gate was taken down earlier in the morning in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
A bridge over Logan Creek on Nebraska Highway 94 just east of Pender, Neb., has been closed since it was damaged by flooding on March 14. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for repairs to the bridge, which is expected to be fixed by November.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file
Flooding Pender
A worker with City of Pender closes the bridge on Main Street crossing Logan Creek Dredge in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
Crystal Scarlett and Loren Morgan of Pender, Nebraska take photos and inspect the damaged bridge on Main Street crossing Logan Creek Dredge in Pender on Friday. The village was virtually surrounded by flooding this week.
The town's east flood wall will remain in place until a state mandated inspection of the damaged bridge is completed. The north flood wall was taken down Friday, allowing traffic on Highway 9 to reopen.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Pender
The bridge on Main Street crossing Logan Creek Dredge remained closed in Pender, Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Dunes sandbagging
Contractors fill sandbags March 15 in Dakota Dunes on Pebble Beach Drive near the intersection of Spanish Bay. South Dakota and federal officials have scheduled a flood insurance assistance meeting for April 9 in North Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Flooding Preparations Sioux City
Workers pump out water from a drain near Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Preparations Sioux City
Todd Kron of Sioux City Parks and Recreation packs Hesco barriers to protect a water pump at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Preparations Sioux City
Workers pack Hesco barriers to protect a water pump at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Flooding Preparations Sioux City
Fishing regular Adam Belt of Sioux City takes advantage of the rising water at the boat dock at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City flooding preparation
A city worker uses a gauge station on the Sixth Street bridge to measure the depth of the Floyd River in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, March 15, 2019. The river is swollen from upstream floodwaters.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City flooding preparation
Upstream floodwaters churn in the Floyd River Friday from the Fourth Street bridge looking south towards the Missouri River.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City flooding preparation
City workers sandbag a restroom near the Missouri River boat ramp in Sioux City's Chris Larsen Park Friday. Workers were shoring up infrastructure along the waterfront in preparation for possible flooding. Residents of Dakota Dunes and other residential areas in southeast South Dakota have been asked to prepare to voluntarily evacuate due to the rising river.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
