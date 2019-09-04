{{featured_button_text}}
Roads construction

HUBBARD, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 35 will be closed in the Hubbard area on Sept. 9 while workers replace a box culvert.

The highway will be closed three miles southwest of Hubbard. Work is expected to be finished in October.

A detour on Nebraska Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 20 will be marked.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of a box culvert on the route. The DOT said it was later determined the culvert must be replaced with a larger one, requiring closure of the highway. An embankment failure also must be repaired.

